White knight rescues property development along Jalan Kuching

PETALING JAYA: Builder company Infra Segi Sdn Bhd will be launching 168 Park Selayang, a white knight development project located along Jalan Kuching in Selayang.

The property, previously known as Selayang Star City, was abandoned by the initial developer in 2016. This revival ends the six-year wait for buyers of the abandoned development.

The rebranded 168 Park Selayang is set to be a landmark development, bringing a modern feel to the area with its three residential tower blocks and a two-level commercial mall. Infra Segi is the approved white knight by the High Court to undertake and revive the Selayang Star City project. The founders of Infra Segi established 168 Park Selayang Sdn Bhd in 2021 with the intention of bringing the project back to life.

With a proven 27-year track record, Infra Segi has built a few iconic and notable projects, including Avani Sepang Goldcoast, Menara Surian in Mutiara Damansara, Nadi Bangsar, Scott Garden in Jalan Klang Lama, and Royal Bintang Villa Resort in Cherating, Kuantan.

168 Park Selayang Sdn Bhd CEO Edward Lum said it is not new to the Selayang Star City issue as it was the main contractor appointed by the previous developer.

“We were as equally frustrated as the 680 buyers when the project was abandoned. However, seeing the potential of the location due to its close proximity to Kuala Lumpur, high accessibility and the rapid development of the area, Infra Segi, the parent company decided to become the white knight developer of the entire project.

“On resuming the construction works and reconceptualising the entire project, our main aim is to bring the balance between an urban lifestyle, business and leisure to the neighbourhood. The first phase of 168 Park Selayang will consist of the construction of Block C and mall podium followed by the second phase construction of Block A starting in Q4’22 and the final phase will be the construction of Block B which is estimated to start in Q2’23,” he said in a statement today.

The development is set to appeal to first-time house buyers eyeing affordable properties closer to Kuala Lumpur city centre. The property is accessible via Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Kuching, Middle Ring Road 2, DUKE, and Kepong-Selayang highway.

The upcoming modern design community mall is targeted to open in Q1’24 and has a net lettable area of 235,000 sq ft with 850 parking bays. The mall has attracted the attention of international brands seeking retail space along the bustling Jalan Kuching.