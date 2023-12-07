Wholesale and retail trade up 6.6% in May to RM138b

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade recorded monthly sales value of RM138.0 billion, growing 6.6 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in May 2023, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increased was attributed to the motor vehicles sub-sector, which surged 22.0 percent or RM3.1 billion to register RM17.0 billion.

“Retail trade also expanded by 5.0 percent or RM2.8 billion to RM58.8 billion, followed by wholesale trade with an increase of 4.4 percent or RM2.6 billion to RM62.2 billion,” he said in a statement today.

For month-on-month (m-o-m) comparison, the sales value of wholesale & retail trade rebounded 1.5 percent, contributed by the motor vehicles and wholesale trade sub-sectors at 16.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Mohd Uzir said for the performance across sub-sectors, the double-digit growth of 22.0 percent in the motor vehicles sub-sector this month was pushed up by sales of motor vehicles which jumped 29.8 percent or RM2.1 billion to RM8.9 billion.

This was followed by sales of motor vehicles parts & accessories and maintenance & repair of motor vehicles which climbed 17.7 percent and 20.4 percent respectively.

However, sales, maintenance and repair of motorcycles decreased by 5.0 percent.

For monthly comparison, this sub-sector bounced back 16.2 percent, contributed by all groups, mainly sales of motor vehicles with 30.8 percent.

Mohd Uzir said the volume index of wholesale and retail trade for May registered a y-o-y growth of 4.7 percent driven by expansion in all sub-sectors namely motor vehicles (17.8 percent), wholesale trade (5.3 percent) and retail trade (2.4 percent).

He added that the seasonally adjusted volume index declined -4.1 percent m-o-m. - Bernama