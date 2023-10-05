Wholesale, retail trade volume index up 9.5% on-year in Q1

PETALING JAYA: The volume index of wholesale and retail trade registered growth of 9.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.

In a statement today, Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said, “The increase was attributed to the retail trade sub-sector which rose 14.7%, followed by motor vehicles and wholesale trade which increased 11.4% and 3.5%, respectively. For quarter-on-quarter comparison, the volume index inched up 0.4%, supported by motor vehicles which grew 3.2%.”

Moving on to performance across sub-sectors, he added that the volume index of retail trade’s positive growth of 14.7% was contributed by retail sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores with 40.0%. This was followed by retail sales of other goods in specialised stores 22.9% and retail sale in non-specialised stores 18.8%.

Meanwhile, the volume index of the retail trade went down 0.8% compared with the previous quarter.

As to the performance of motor vehicles, he said the increase of 11.4% in this sub-sector was attributed to sales of motor vehicles and sales of motor vehicles parts & accessories which grew 13.7% and 12.4%, respectively.

Mohd Uzir said that maintenance & repair of motor vehicles registered an increase with a growth of 12.3%.

“For quarter-on-quarter performance, the volume index of motor vehicles climbed 3.2% as compared to the previous quarter,” he added.

He said the volume index of the wholesale trade sub-sector recorded positive growth of 3.5% in first quarter 2023 compared with the same quarter in 2022. This positive growth was contributed by wholesale of agricultural raw materials & live animals of 11.4%. This was followed by wholesale of household goods 10.3% and wholesale of food, beverages & tobacco 9.1%.

For quarter-on-quarter comparison, the volume index of the wholesale trade rose 1.1%.

“As for seasonally adjusted volume index, wholesale & retail trade increased 3.6% as against the fourth quarter of 2022. Motor vehicles and wholesale trade sub-sectors recorded positive growth of 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively,” Mohd Uzir said.