Why creating a strong digital presence matters for the future

THE global spread of Covid-19 has undoubtedly changed our daily lives in the past two years. With mandated lockdowns, usage of face coverings, social distancing, contact tracing, working from home and online learning - we have since then adopted digitalisation more than ever. Businesses of all sizes – from traditional stalls to conglomerates – have been forced to rethink the norm of operating a physical business with the many iterations of lockdowns that we’ve gone through in the past two years.

One of the sure ways for businesses to survive is by optimising their digital presence. “Digital presence” simply refers to how your business appears online; it’s what users find when they search for your business through means of an online search engine. Digital presence includes content that you manage – such as your website and social media profiles, but also content that you don’t control, such as online reviews.

Think about everything you do on the internet on behalf of your business. This includes:

• Your business website.

• Social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok).

• Business locations (Google Maps, Waze).

• Mode of communication on daily basis (Emails, WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat).

• Online reviews (Google, blogs).

• Digital ads (social media ads, Google ads).

Living in the new norm also means sourcing information and procuring services digitally. Services such as GrabFood, FoodPanda, and EasyParcel heavily rely on digital presence for outreach to the everyday consumer. The better your digital presence is, the more visible your business is to prospecting consumers. This means, consumers will be able to find you more easily, even if they have not heard of your business before.

A strong digital presence will also boost your brand recognition. With a consistent digital presence, your brand can reach consumers through techniques such as SEO and paid ads. This will make your business recognisable to your prospective consumers so that they’ll come to you when they’re ready to buy. From there, expand your digital marketing to include other mediums such as social media, email marketing, and more.

Businesses that have yet to adopt digitalisation will have to eventually give in. Without any form of digital presence, everyday consumers will have no access or knowledge of the services or products offered by your business. After all, this isn’t the 1980s where one could pick up the yellow pages to get your refrigerator fixed.

Creating a strong online presence that starts from something as simple as a website is a crucial aspect of digitalisation.

Exabytes helps its clients, which are predominantly small and medium enterprises, digitalise. Also ongoing is a Women Entrepreneurship programme whereby we sponsor resources for individuals/women entrepreneurs to kickstart their business online by creating their own websites.

If your business isn’t already digitalised, now is the time. If your brand is already digitalised, now is the time to take your digital presence up a notch.

This article is contributed by Exabytes founder & CEO Chan Kee Siak.