Widad bags RM40m contract for The Langkasuka project

PETALING JAYA: Widad Group Bhd (WGB) wholly owned subsidiary Widad Builders Sdn Bhd has bagged a RM40 million contract from Widad Business Group (WBG) through its wholly owned unit Langkasuka Land Sdn Bhd for the construction and completion of earthworks at the RM40 billion The Langkasuka, Langkawi.

The contract awarded by Langkasuka Land to Widad Builders was offered on Sept 9 and subsequently accepted by the latter on Sept 12.

This is part of Phase 1 with a gross development value of RM4.45 billion for the master development plan of The Langkasuka. The contract consists of the execution and completion of the site clearance and earthworks, retaining wall, the environmental protection works and any associated work which is crucial for the completion of The Langkasuka.

The project will commence on Sept 22, 2022 and will take a period of 10 months with expected completion by July 22, 2023.

Widad Business Group founder and group executive chairman Tan Sri Ikmal Opat Abdullah (pix) said Langkasuka is one of the biggest projects by WBG and it is its priority in identifying the right contractor to undertake this project.

“The Langkasuka is expected to reshape Langkawi’s tourism landscape to be the preferred destination for international and local travellers while also pushing its property scene to greater heights. Besides enjoying the upcoming benefits of the tourism industry, the project will also bring in added value such as job opportunities and boosting the economic activities of Langkawi.”

The mixed-use development will sprawl across 2,000 acres of man-made islands and will be developed in two phases over the course of 15 years.

The first phase will consist of an international standard and tournament-ready golf course by the sea, lush villas and resort homes with elements of Malay architecture granted with the panoramic view of a golf course and the majestic Langkawi sunset.

On the retail side, there will also be a shopping mall by the name of Designers’ Brand Mall, a shopping bazaar named The Langkasuka Village, a five-star hotel with sea front view of the Andaman sea as well as high-end condominiums with a sea frontage view.