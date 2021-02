PETALING JAYA: Widad Group Bhd’s facilities management portfolio has expanded into the renewable energy segment following its memorandum of collaboration with Motion Ventures Sdn Bhd.

Under the collaboration, the group will provide facilities management services to Motion Venture’s community solar projects and large scale photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 1,000MW for Peninsular Malaysia.

Motion Ventures is principally engaged in the business of property, general commission agent, construction works and design, electrical and mechanical, telecommunication and IT.

Currently, it owns and operates 66 community solar projects in Malaysia whereby all the electricity generated from the community solar projects will be supplied into the grid via the Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement.

Widad Group managing director Datuk Mohd Rizal Mohd Jaafar commented the collaboration is expected to enhance its integrated facilities management service offerings and potentially expand its revenue and customer base.

“Having considered all the relevant aspects including the rationale and effects of the memorandum, the board of directors of Widad is of the opinion that the memorandum of collaboration is in the best interests of Widad Group,” he said in a press release.

Widad said the collaboration will be effective for 12 months from the date of execution and may be mutually extended by both parties.

The memorandum is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings per share, net assets per share and gearing of Widad Group for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Currently, the group’s integrated facilities management and construction business outstanding order book stood at RM718.8 million.