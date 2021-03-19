Widad Group boosts order book to RM1.5b with acquisition of Serendah Heights

PETALING JAYA: Widad Group Bhd has completed the acquisition of Serendah Heights Sdn Bhd (SHSB), which expands the company’s integrated facilities management service offerings into the education industry and strengthening its order book to RM1.5 billion, from RM718.8 million.

SHSB is the concession holder for the development, construction and maintenance of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UITM) campus in Jasin, Malacca. It holds the concession via its wholly-owned subsidiary YBK Usahama Sdn Bhd (YBKU), which had entered into a concession agreement with the government and UITM in May 2010 to develop the facilities and infrastructure, as well as carry out maintenance works for the campus.

Currently, YBKU has remaining concession period of another 13 years ending 2034 totalling RM791.0 million.

Widad group managing director Datuk Mohd Rizal Mohd Jaafar (pix) said the group has been in the construction and integrated facilities management businesses for more than 20 years. The acquisition is part of its corporate expansion strategy to strengthen the group’s revenue stream and cash flow positions in the long run as well as to possess more solid long-term assets.

“The contribution of performance from the UITM campus in Jasin, Malacca project will present Widad group with a stream of future recurring cash flow streams from the remaining tenure of the concession,” he added.

To recap, Widad group had on Feb 19, 2020 signed two conditional shares sales agreement (SSA) to fully acquire SHSB for RM127.02 million.

The company had entered into the first SSA with the shareholders of SHSB, namely Prihatin Ehsan Holdings Sdn Bhd and Training Camp Aabata Sdn Bhd for the acquisition of a 90% stake in SHSB for RM114.62 million via cash and issuance of new shares in Widad group. The second SSA with Just Wisdom Sdn Bhd is for the remaining 10% stake for RM12.40 million cash.