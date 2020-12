PETALING JAYA: Widad Group Bhd has signed a memorandum of collaboration with Rinani Dynamic Sdn Bhd in relation to the distribution, marketing and sale of oral Covid-19 vaccine tablet developed by US-based Vaxart Inc.

Widad is principally involved in construction activities and integrated facilities management services.

Rinani is the local representative in Malaysia for Nasdaq-listed Vaxart, with respect to its ongoing development of an oral based (tablet) Covid-19 vaccine named VXA-Cov2-1. The appointment of Rinani was made by Majoritas Global Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, who in turn is Vaxart’s global representative for Malaysia.

VXA-CoV2-1 is a single-dose Covid-19 tablet vaccine candidate which Vaxart believes can be conveniently distributed and administered without the need for cold-chain storage and distribution.

Under the agreement, Rinani will be collaborating with Widad in the distribution, marketing and selling of the vaccine and other Vaxart products in Malaysia. Widad stated that it is ready to support Rinani Dynamics objective of ensuring that people of Malaysia would be among the first to receive Vaxart’s vaccine, when it receives the FDA and EUA clearance for commercialisation. The vaccine candidate is expected to be entering Phase II of clinical trials.

Widad managing director Datuk Mohd Rizal Mohd Jaafar said Widad is determined to support Rinani’s effort in pushing Vaxart’s vaccine in Malaysia, to ensure that the nation would have access to what could be the most practical and sustainable vaccine for a mass vaccination program.

“Vaxart’s vaccine’s two biggest merits is first, that it is designed to trigger mucosal immunity, which is the first line of defence against airborne viruses such as Covid-19, providing total protection from infection altogether and second, being in tablet form, makes it the most ‘user-friendly’ vaccine, creating a hassle free, painless experience, one which I feel the people would greatly appreciate and would be encouraged to take.”