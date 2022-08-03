Widad partners EW Group in bio-regenerative sciences R&D

PETALING JAYA: Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd (WBG) through its wholly owned subsidiary Widad Education Sdn Bhd (WESB), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EW European Wellness International GMBH (EW Group) with the aim to collaborate on the research and development (R&D) in bio-regenerative sciences as well as providing higher education certificates in the field.

Through this collaboration, EW Group will provide its knowledge and expertise through syllabus structure, labs and training to lecturers. Meanwhile, WESB through Widad University College will provide the learning facilities as well as the assistance in obtaining the certification and official accreditation for the courses. The collaboration will include short courses, undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the field of bio-regenerative sciences.

As regenerative medicine becomes a post-pandemic global interest, EW Group and WBG believes this collaboration would be able to cater to this growing industry by supplying trained professionals and dedicated services. As the wellness industry was valued at US$4.4 trillion (RM19.6 trillion) worldwide in 2020 with an average projection of 9.9% annual growth, the collaboration is viewed positively by WBG.

This venture will also be in tandem with WBG’s aim of establishing a wellness hub in the upcoming Widad Langkasuka Project in Langkawi. WBG also intends to develop an education hub that would include a new main campus for Widad University College. WBG believes this collaboration fortifies its first step towards making Langkawi a wellness destination of Asia.

Widad Business Group group executive chairman Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal Opat Abdullah said the collaboration between Widad Education and European Wellness would be in line with its aim to integrate the wellness industry in its developments.

“This is also another opportunity for us to diversify our business interest in this region by learning from the experts.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Widad senior executive director Datuk Dr Nasir Mat Dam said this collaboration opens a new door in furthering the research and development of regenerative treatment and wellness research.

“This will help us to develop a further specialisation in its undergraduate and postgraduate program with the introduction of regenerative medicine-related courses such as biomedical technology and holistic integrative medical wellness therapies. In turn, this will also present new opportunities for the younger generation to pursue a new emerging industry and meet the future market demands.”

WBG is a wholly bumiputra private company owned by Kedah-born Muhammad Ikmal, who is also a majority stakeholder of Widad Group Bhd and Dataprep Holdings Bhd.

EW Group is founded by Prof Datuk Seri Dr Mike Chan and Prof Datuk Seri Dr Michelle Wong in the early 90’s in Switzerland through the culmination of therapeutic research efforts spanning across Switzerland, Germany, US, UK, and Soviet Union since the mid-‘80s. EW Group’s business divisions include R&D, bio-manufacturing, biomedical academies for continuing education and training, anti-aging centres, and nutraceutical product distribution to licensed practitioners and consumers across the globe. Today, EW Group also owns and operates a chain of luxury anti-aging and youth restorative wellness centres in Lugano, Frankfurt, Athens, Santorini, Dubai, Bangkok, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu.