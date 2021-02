PETALING JAYA: Widad Business Group Bhd has entered into a memorandum of collaboration with Germany-based hydropower player Voith Hydro GmbH & Co KG to jointly seek and bid for hydro projects in Malaysia.

According to Voith’s head of sales and proposal service & upgrade Markus Kaufmann, the German entity has been in Malaysia for years. He said more than 50% of the hydropower plant capacity has been provided by Voith, namely, the schemes in Sungai Perak and Cameron Highlands.

“The Asean region and hydropower market is important to us, and we would like to increase our presence here by providing high technological expertise which has been our trademark for 150 years,” Kaufmann said in a press release.

For a successful venture, he said, the hydropower player felt a need to collaborate with a partner that could complement its offerings and help open up more opportunities locally.

“Widad fills in this gap perfectly with their track record in relevant industries and sizeable past projects in both the public and the private sectors,” he said.

Widad’s founder and group executive chairman, Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal Opat Abdullah, commented that the partnership paves the way for the two to focus and foster collaboration in mutual beneficial opportunities in Malaysia.

“We are already in talks to develop joint activities and look forward to prospects of further developing our partnership in the future,” he said.

Recently, the group embarked on its maiden integrated development project, The Widad@Langkasuka, in Langkawi which has an estimated gross development value of RM40 billion.