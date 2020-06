PETALING JAYA: Widad Group Bhd net profits fell 65.5% to RM2.15 million in its first quarter ended March 31, against RM6.21 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year, attributed to a drop in revenue.

Revenue for the period declined 45.7% to RM24.62 million against RM45.36 million reported previously, from the completion of the Makmal Sains project during the first quarter of 2019, and the completion of the JB Sentral contract on March 31.

The group also reported slower progress work due to the rescheduling of all projects which resulted in an extension of time, partly due to movement control order.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the outlook for the year remains challenging and uncertain, as the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has not been ascertained.

However, despite the uncertainties Widad is cautiously optimistic for its performance in 2020.

In regards to its construction business, the group stated the sector is expected to rebound in 2H’20 with the introduction of the government’s stimulus package.

Widad stated the segment has a remaining contract value of RM506 million and it is confident in enhancing its order book further given its track record.

For the group’s integrated facilities management (IFM) business, the group has a remaining order book of RM238 million until June 2022. It will continue to bid for more projects.