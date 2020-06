KUALA LUMPUR: Construction and integrated facilities management (IFM) company Widad Group Bhd is acquiring 100 per cent equity in Inovatif Mewah Sdn Bhd from Menang Development (M) Sdn Bhd, Menang Industries (M) Sdn Bhd and Tentu Selesa Sdn Bhd for RM122 million cash to build up its order book.

The conditional share sale agreement (SSA) was signed between Innovative City Holdings Sdn Bhd, a unit of Widad Concession Sdn Bhd which in turn is a subsidiary of Widad Group, and the sellers.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the deal provides the company an opportunity to further strengthen its remaining order book by approximately RM808.6 million post-proposed acquisition and diversify its IFM service offerings.

It said the proposed acquistion will be funded via internally generated funds and borrowings and the acquisition process is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

Widad Group said Inovatif Mewah holds a 23-year concession agreement with the Malaysian government and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) for the development of facilities and infrastructure and to carry out the maintenance services for UiTM Seremban 3 campus facilities and infrastructure in Negeri Sembilan.

It said the concession agreement has 13.5 years remaining period and would end in January 2034.

“This is the second SSA that Widad has signed in recent months after inking an SSA in February 2020 to take over 100 per cent of Serendah Heights Sdn Bhd for RM127.02 million,” it said.

It said Serendah Heights holds the concession to develop and maintain the UiTM campus in Jasin, Melaka until 2034.

It added that Widad Group currently has an outstanding order book of RM744 million generated from its IFM and construction business and after the completion of these two acquisitions, the new total order book would stand at RM2.6 billion by year-end. -Bernama