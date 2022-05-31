Widad’s Q1 revenue up 200%, PAT surges seven-fold

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction and integrated facilities management specialist Widad Group Bhd (WGB) began the new financial year of 2022 (FY22) on a strong footing, recording a revenue of RM52.04 million in the first quarter (Q1) period - its highest revenue ever achieved for the first quarter.

The strong performance was also reflected in the bottomline, with a profit after tax (PAT) that surged by nearly seven times and a double-digit PAT margin.

Underpinned by the robust topline growth in all three business segments, WGB’s revenue in Q1 ended March 31 rose by 203% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM52.04 million from RM17.22 million in the previous corresponding quarter. The strong performance was achieved as the group’s businesses recovered from slow activities due to movement control order experienced in early 2021.

WGB registered a PAT of RM6.41 million in Q1, surging by almost seven-fold from RM938,000 in the previous corresponding quarter. The PAT margin for the quarter under review also improved to 12.3%, up from 5.4% a year earlier. The group’s bottomline improved markedly due to refund of claim deductions in the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) segment amounting to RM2 million, net finance income from concession business of RM2.8 million and charge out of sukuk related expenses amounting to RM7.2 million.

Segment-wise, WGB’s construction business in Q1 saw its revenue surging by over 13-fold y-o-y to RM24.58 million. The IFM business recorded a revenue of RM24.91 million, representing a growth of 62% y-o-y. Meanwhile, the concession segment posted a revenue of RM2.6 million.

As of March 31, 2022, WBG’s order book stood at RM1.52 billion and has earnings visibility until 2034. The group is also actively bidding for new tenders nationwide, with a tender book size of RM1.54 billion. WBG hopes to win at least 10% of these new tenders bid by the group.

“The first-quarter results are testament to the business strategies that we have put in place. With the projected recovery in economic activities, including in the construction and IFM landscape, we are confident that we can continue our momentum in the coming quarters,“ said WGB managing director Datuk Dr Mohd Rizal Mohd Jaafar.

He said being the seventh largest listed construction company in Malaysia currently, WBG is also positive that it is capable of winning major contracts, especially with the continuation and acceleration of major infrastructure projects in the country.

“We are looking to expand our business through tenders, especially those with improved margins, and acquisitions of strategic businesses that would expand our income base and technical expertise. Hopefully, with robust business growth, WBG will be in a better position to reward its shareholders with good and sustainable dividend payouts,“ he added.

In the last one year, Widad has secured contracts totalling RM516.7 million. Some of the projects include a RM244.3 million contract to build Package 3C of the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway; a RM53.2 million contract to build a school in Bangi, Selangor; a RM29 million project in relation to the facilities management and maintenance of Royal Brunei Naval Base; and Kedah state government projects to upgrade water treatment plants in Kuala Muda and Baling worth RM129.4 million and RM89.8 million respectively.