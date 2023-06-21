Wilstech launches No-Code Mobile Application Platform, eMOBIQ

PETALING JAYA: Information Technology solutions provider Wilstech Sdn Bhd today launched eMOBIQ, a no-code rapid mobile application development platform (RMAD), in conjunction with the company’s fifth year anniversary.

The launch aims to accelerate the rapid adoption and immersion of local talent and businesses, particularly, entrepreneurs, micro small-to-medium sized enterprises (MSME), and small-to-medium sized (SME) in developing applications on the no-code platform.

By doing so, these enterprises will be able to fast-track their digitalisation process to catalyse business growth in a faster, smarter, affordable and secure manner.

Wilstech CEO Wilson Low said that Malaysia has made significant progress in digitalising its economy, education, business and infrastructure. He added that there is an urgent need for businesses and communities to accelerate their digitalisation to be competitive and capture opportunities in an increasingly volatile and challenging business environment.

“We look to collaborate with stakeholders in government, businesses and communities to encourage Malaysia’s business ecosystem, especially entrepreneurs, MSME and SME, to take action and embark on their digital transformation now.

“Through this platform, we hope to support the nation’s goal of offering greater digital inclusivity and access by equipping Malaysians and our local businesses with the digital knowledge, tools, and platform to fuel future growth,” he said in a statement.