Wise launches multi-currency account and card in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Wise today launched its multi-currency account and card in Malaysia, which will allow personal customers in the country to spend in 200 countries and territories, and save them millions that would otherwise have been lost to unnecessary fees and exchange rate markups.

Independent research commissioned by Wise found that Malaysians had spent RM10.5 billion in total card fees when shopping overseas from 2015 to 2020. That averages out to RM1.75 billion each year, of which, around RM1.5 billion were hidden transaction fees and hidden exchange rate markups yearly.

An extension of Wise’s current money transfer offering in Malaysia, the launch of the Wise account and card gives Malaysians a truly cost-saving, international account to hold and spend money in more than 50 currencies. This makes it the first account to do so at the real exchange rate with zero markups, and no foreign transaction fees.

The Wise account and complementing card comes with additional features which are not typically found within the standard Malaysian multi-currency account:

> Hold and convert between over 50 currencies instantly and spend in 200 countries and territories wherever Visa is accepted online and in-store

> Built-in auto-conversion technology chooses the cheapest possible currency to convert money from when using the card

> Get local account details in ringgit and nine other currencies within minutes so you can send and receive money like a local

> Easy-to-use app to add and convert money, get instant spend notifications, and freeze or unfreeze your card anytime. Get card details instantly upon successful card order and spend online immediately

It is built for a range of people:

> International online shoppers – use the card when shopping overseas or at foreign online stores without foreign transaction fees; and send, receive, convert and hold foreign currency with the account, all at the mid-exchange rate with zero markups

> Malaysians relocating abroad for work or study/expats – open a local account easily within minutes to spend, receive and send money in a new country

> Traveling abroad – free withdrawals up to two times a month and safer than carrying a lot of cash

This offering also eliminates the need for Malaysians to visit physical branches to process transactions which can be inconvenient and time consuming. All transactions can be done on your mobile devices through the app or web browser enabling mobility when managing money across borders, whether you’re based locally or moving in between international borders.

Wise Malaysia country manager and Apac expansion lead Lim Paik Wan believes the Wise card is the best way to spend internationally because, as the research shows, Malaysians are losing billions to hidden fees and exchange rate markups.

“This will now be a thing of the past. With more travel lanes gradually opening, it will provide even more value to Malaysians as they look to spend money across borders, when traveling or online.”

More than two million cards have been issued to date with £3.7 billion (RM21 billion) in current deposits with Wise.