Woo M’sian shoppers with tech-enabled experiences, businesses told

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian consumers have some of the strongest preferences in the world for a modern shopping experience enhanced by technology – meaning businesses need to woo them through tech-enabled shopping experiences, according to financial platform Adyen.

Adyen head of commercial Southeast Asia & Hong Kong Priyanka Gargav said Malaysian consumers’ love for tech-enabled, seamless shopping experiences stands out on a global level and the time is ripe for retailers to capitalise on the opportunities in digital transformation. According to the Malaysia Retail Report 2022 by Adyen and sponsored by KPMG International Ltd, 81% of Malaysian consumers used shopping apps more during the Covid-19 pandemic than previously, and they will not shop at a retailer if they have a bad experience, either online or in-store. Meanwhile, 65% of Malaysian businesses said online sales were able to offset losses at physical stores during the pandemic.

“Many retail players have unlocked the promise of unified commerce as a strategic growth driver and we’re excited to see the retail industry in Malaysia reach greater heights in 2022,” she said during a media briefing today.

Malaysian companies that connect payments systems with other sections of their business grow 18% more than those that do not. One in four businesses did this and 60% are now in a better position. This is 11% above the global average and the highest in Asia-Pacific (Apac).

Malaysian consumers think retailers should deliver the same cross-channel flexibility they provided during the pandemic (77%) and use technology to improve loyalty/rewards schemes (90%). These figures are both 16% above the Apac average.

However, physical stores will stay, although their role is changing because consumers believe online shopping is about convenience while physical stores are for shopping for pleasure. The report said an area for growth is for retailers to enable buying things online and returning them in-store, though only 30% offer this service.

Because of this, businesses must prioritise safeguards to protect customer data and address consumer concerns around privacy. Half of the Malaysian consumers will only allow their data to be stored and used by retailers if there are assurances around security and privacy, while almost half of them (45%) believe retailers should not be able to use their data/purchase behaviour information unless they give permission.

On future trends, KPMG Malaysia head of technology consulting Alvin Gan said businesses need to be purpose-driven as well as leveraging cloud and metaverse.

“Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is a big area. Brands with a clear purpose and high positive impact ESG grew 2.5 times more. It is also about connected solutions: leveraging on cloud and the metaverse, now with the fashion industry taking the lead,” stated Gan.