PETALING JAYA: With projected increases to expenditure and downward pressures on revenue, Malaysia’s fiscal deficit could widen to 7% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, thus eroding the government’s fiscal space, according to World Bank’s Malaysia Economic Monitor (MEM).

“We think the deficit could reach as high as 7% of GDP. That reflects the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty with further measures that might by taken by the government in response,“ said World Bank Group lead economist of macroeconomics, trade and investment Richard Record (pix) during an online press conference today.

MEM’s latest edition “Surviving the Storm”, released today, revealed that Malaysia entered the crisis with a relatively elevated level of federal government debt (52.5% of GDP of 2019) and a low level of revenue (15.4% of GDP in 2019). It estimates that the widened fiscal deficit will thus place the government in a very tight spot if additional stimulus is needed.

The World Bank’s projection is higher than Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz’s expectations that the country’s fiscal deficit could increase to between 5.8% and 6% of GDP this year. During the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, Malaysia’s budget deficit reached 6.7% of GDP.

On whether the country’s credit rating would be at risk if the fiscal deficit widens to 7% of GDP, Record said: “Malaysia’s credit worthiness depends on not just how much the government borrows but the nature and strength of economic activity during a slowdown and the nature and strength of recovery which comes afterwards.”

He said the best way to ensure Malaysia’s credit worthiness is sustained over time is to protect those who need it most, protect the long term human capital of those vulnerable segments of the population, preserve structures of the economy and help SMEs so that when recovery comes, Malaysia is able to bounce back fast and effectively.

At the current juncture, the World Bank said the government has a couple of immediate options to limit the increase in the fiscal deficit this year.

First, although the savings may not be sufficient to offset the fall in revenue, it could recalibrate selected items in the operating budget. The government could also explore other non-tax revenue measures.

The government’s options to finance any additional fiscal measures are constrained by its statutory limits, which may only be amended through a parliamentary sitting. At present, several legislations curtail the government’s ability to raise additional funds, particularly if a larger stimulus is needed.

Costs associated with the Prihatin package and the Penjana plan are expected to result in an increase to government expenditure of RM35 billion in 2020. The heavy reliance on non-fiscal mechanisms to finance the bulk of both the Prihatin package and Penjana plan reflects the limited fiscal space available to government at the outset of the Covid-19 crisis.

Falling global oil prices have also placed additional downward pressure on already declining federal government revenues. World Bank staff calculations suggest that in 2020, the federal government will face a revenue shortfall of at least RM22 billion in 2020 (1.5% of GDP) from its budget estimate of RM245 billion (15.2% of GDP) driven mainly driven by the considerable loss of petroleum-related income. In addition, the various tax exemptions granted in the Penjana plan also represent loss of potential revenue.

The World Bank projected Malaysia’s economy to contract by 3.1% in 2020 due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity caused by Covid-19 and measures to contain its spread. The World Bank expects growth to resume in 2021 at 6.9% as the outbreak eases. The near-term outlook, however, is unusually uncertain at present.