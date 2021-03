BEIJING: China's JD.Com said on Monday it would invest US$800 million (RM3.29 billion) in on-demand delivery platform Dada Group, following which the e-commerce firm will own about 51% of Dada. The investment comes at a time when JD.com is spinning off its logistics business, the in-house delivery network that gave it competitive advantage over larger rival Alibaba Group. JD had merged its online-to-offline unit, JD Daojia, with Dada in 2016. Dada-JD Daojia, a Chinese online grocery and delivery firm, then in 2018 raised US$500 million from Walmart Inc and JD. JD.com on Monday also agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares bought in the deal for six months after the closing. – Reuters

BENGALURU: Cubic Corp said on Monday it had received an unsolicited offer from Singapore's ST Engineering to buy the company for about US$2.4 billion (RM9.87 billion), boosting the software maker's shares to match the offer price of US$76. ST Engineering's offer is superior to a rival bid by private-equity firm Veritas Capital and US hedge fund Elliott Management, which together agreed to buy Cubic for US$2.2 billion, or US$70 per share, last month. Cubic, whose shares rose as much as 9.2%, said its board had decided to engage in discussions with ST Engineering, which makes automatic fare collection machines for metro stations, to evaluate the new offer. Cubic makes revenue management software for the transportation industry. – Reuters

BENGALURU: IT solutions firm Synnex Corp said on Monday that it will merge with peer Tech Data, owned by funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management, in a deal worth about US$7.2 billion (RM29.6 billion), including debt. Apollo Funds will receive 44 million shares of Synnex common stock and the refinancing of existing Tech Data net debt and redeemable preferred shares of about US$2.7 billion. Upon closing of the deal, expected in the second half of 2021, Synnex shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, while Apollo Funds will own about 45%. Tech Data was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2020 in a deal valued at about US$6 billion. – Reuters