World Gloves invests RM100m for glove manufacturing hub

PETALING JAYA: World Gloves International Group City & Development Hub has announced an initial RM100 million investment for the construction of a glove manufacturing plant as part of its plans to develop World Gloves City -- a glove manufacturing hub which includes an in-house value chain ecosystem by 2025.

Located in Kuantan, the plant will manufacture nitrile, latex and vinyl gloves for the global market and boost the country’s position as the leading gloves supplier accounting for 60% of global exports.

For the project, World Gloves has also entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), for the latter’s participation as a technology partner.

It has also entered into a leasing agreement with Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Pahang for the development of the first phase of the World Glove City.

It highlighted that the venture is a result of a public-private partnership of World Gloves and International Trade & Industry Ministry (Miti), with the collaboration of MARii and Malaysian Investment Development Authority as well as cooperation at the state and federal level.

The group said that the hub is slated to be a complete ecosystem for the entire value chain of gloves and personal protection equipment (PPE) products including the development of a smart city.

“This project will see the use of advanced technology within the manufacturing of gloves to meet future global demands, and also transcend into smart living and intelligent commerce,” said MARii CEO Datuk Madani Sahari in a statement.

World Gloves revealed that more than half of the area will consist of the industrial park with 750 plants equipped with clean rooms, chemistry labs, packaging and warehousing and the plants will utilise smart manufacturing applications, manufacturing execution system, intelligent robotics, engineering simulations, big data analytics and IoT systems throughout the manufacturing processes.

Madani commented the collaboration will open doors for more businesses and expertise in the field of medical equipment, and widens the applications of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 in the sector.

Apart from the industrial park, the project also includes a mixed residential development, a shopping mall, gardens, parks and a golf course.

World Gloves CEO Datuk Gianluca Ernesti commented that the collaboration between MARii, Miti and the group will strengthen the Malaysia’s standing as a leading glove and PPE producer in the world.

“We will be able to serve the growing global demand for gloves and all its future needs,” he added.