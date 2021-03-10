WORLD ROUND-UP

FRENCH ECONOMY TO REBOUND

WITH 5% GROWTH; CENTRAL BANK

PARIS: The French economy will rebound strongly this year from a deep recession sparked by Covid-19, the country's central bank chief said on Tuesday. Growth will reach at least 5% in 2021, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Info radio, a forecast that “comforted” a prediction the bank made in December. “The recession is behind us,“ he said.

French gross domestic product slumped 8.3% in 2020, national statistics bureau Insee estimated in late January, saying that downturn had turned out to be less brutal than originally forecast.

A massive drop in consumer spending was behind much of the 2020 decline, while investment and foreign trade held up well, it said.

CHINESE DEMAND BOOSTS

GERMAN EXPORTS IN JANUARY

FRANKFURT-AM-MAIN: Germany's exports ticked up in January on robust trade with China but imports sank as coronavirus shutdowns sapped consumer demand in Europe's top economy, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 1.4% month-on-month in seasonally adjusted figures, federal statistics office Destatis said. Imports slumped 4.7%, widening Germany's closely-watched trade surplus to €22.2 billion ($26.3 billion).

Compared with a year ago, before the pandemic ravaged the global economy, exports fell 8.0% in January and imports almost 10%. – AFP

BOEING: ORDERS TOP CANCELLATIONS

FOR FIRST MONTH SINCE 2019

NEW YORK: Boosted by new contracts for the 737 MAX, Boeing reported on Tuesday that new commercial plane orders last month exceeded cancelations for the first time since November 2019.

Boeing received 82 orders for its planes in February, including 39 for the 737 MAX, which returned to service in late 2020 following a 20-month grounding after two deadly crashes. Boeing saw 51 order cancelations in February, according to data on its website.

Boeing delivered 22 planes in February, including 18 MAX aircraft. The company reported no deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner, which have been suspended due to quality flaws. – AFP

UNILEVER REMOVES WORD

‘NORMAL’ FROM BEAUTY PRODUCTS

PARIS: Unilever announced on Tuesday that it was dropping the word “normal” from its beauty products in an effort at a more inclusive and equitable image of its personal care brands.

The word “normal” is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin – normal to oily skin for example – is recommended for any product or brand.

“The decision to remove ‘normal’ is one of many steps that we are taking to challenge narrow beauty ideals, as we work towards helping to end discrimination and advocating for a more inclusive vision of beauty,“ the consumer goods giant said in a statement.

“It comes as global research into people’s experiences of the beauty industry reveals that using ‘normal’ to describe hair or skin makes most people feel excluded.”– AFP