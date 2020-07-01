WZ Satu bags RM120m EPCIC contract

PETALING JAYA: WZ Satu Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary WZS Misi Setia Sdn Bhd today accepted a RM120 million contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) of PM 309 Gas Ledang Redev Segment 2 (Ledang S2) Development Project.

WZS Misi Setia is also the consortium leader under a consortium with UMD Energy Sdn Bhd.

The duration of the contract is for 16 months and the contract is targeted to be completed in October 2021.

The company does not foresee any exceptional risk factors other than the normal operational risks associated with the contract and will take the necessary steps to mitigate these risks as and when it occurs.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and net assets per share of the company for the financial year ending Aug 31, 2021 to Aug 31, 2022,“ WZ Satu said.