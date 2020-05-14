WZ Satu’s Tengku Uzir relinquishes chairmanship

PETALING JAYA: WZ Satu Bhd has redesignated Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria as its executive chairman effective May 14, following a change in the company’s shareholding.

On Dec 4, 2019 CitaGlobal Energy Resources Sdn Bhd became one of the substantial shareholders owning 56 million shares or 10.945% of the paid-up capital of WZ Satu.

As at May 14 2020, CitaGlobal stake increased to 11.64% after it acquired an additional 3.57 million shares.

Following this change in shareholding, Tengku Uzir Ubaidillah relinquished the chairmanship and handed over the leadership of the company to Mohamad Norza

“We are delighted to welcome Norza on board and look forward to leveraging his vast experience and exposure in the related industries notwithstanding his qualification as a qualified accountant, as a Fellow of Certified Practising Accountants, CPA Australia and Chartered Accountant of the Malaysia Institute of Accountants (MIA),” said managing director and CEO Tengku Indera Zubir Ubaidillah.