XiDeLang teams up with China firm to produce protective masks

PETALING JAYA: XiDeLang Holdings Ltd (XDL) is expanding its operations into the production of replaceable protective masks, which encompasses medical-use masks and regular-use anti-dust masks, following the establishment of its new new-material technology division.

XDL’s new-material technology division is collaborating with Fujian BiTiChong Baby Products Co Ltd, from whom XDL will source the materials and technology for the production of the protective masks.

Fujian BTC is principally involved in the development and production of baby and healthcare products including medical-use and regular-use face masks.

Managing director and CEO Ding Peng Peng said the company is eager to do its part in combating the Covid-19 pandemic by helping to fulfill the shortage of these face masks globally.

“XDL is positive that by having its new-material technology division to focus on research & development and technological innovation of protective masks, the group will be well-positioned to tap into the huge business opportunity with promising prospects” Ding said.

He also noted that while the pandemic has subsided in China, there has been a spike in demand for protective masks, as businesses and schools gradually reopen.

Although the daily production capacity of disposable protective masks in China has reached 130 million pieces, there is still a huge gap when compared with domestic demand of over 500 million pieces a day.

“The actual demand and unfulfilled gap are expected to intensify over the next 3-5 months, reaching a daily demand of 1.5 billion pieces,” Ding added.

Globally, the demand for protective masks continues to surge following the intensifying of the outbreak. The European Union, the United States, South Korea and Japan are dependent on imports of protective masks primarily from China.