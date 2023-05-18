XL Holdings joins forces with City-Link Express

PETALING JAYA: XL Holdings Bhd has announced a partnership between its 51%-owned subsidiary, XTRA Delivery Sdn Bhd, which provides services for delivering chilled and frozen goods and parcels to destinations across Malaysia, and courier service provider City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd.

XTRA will leverage City-Link Express’ facilities, enhancing its ability to reach customers across Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak.

City-Link Express will provide its premises as drop-off points and courier centres for XTRA’s chilled and frozen goods.

XTRA customers can now avail the services at any City-Link Express location. They can schedule XTRA’s delivery services either through XTRA’s website or by scanning a QR code available at City-Link Express’ premises.

The new “Pick Up, Drop Off” services introduced by XTRA at these premises allow customers to complete their orders and drop off their parcels at their convenience.

XTRA CEO Glenn Teh Hong Seng said, “The increase in our drop-off points and courier centres broadens our reach, providing our customers with a greater range of convenient options.”

Under the agreement, XTRA will provide all necessary equipment for these services, including the proprietary XTRABox for chilled and frozen goods or parcels. Meanwhile, City-Link Express will allocate space within each premises for XTRA to operate.