XOX in deal to deploy AI vending machines selling consumer goods

PETALING JAYA: XOX Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary XOX Media Sdn Bhd today signed a memorandum of understanding with DGB Networks Sdn Bhd to collaborate in the deployment of up to 1,000 next generation artificial intelligence (AI) vending machines to dispense key everyday fast-moving consumer goods.

This move is in line with XOX’s strategy to focus on different silos of its business to create more revenue streams, and at the same time provide synergies to its core business of being a mobile virtual network operator with the potential expansion of its dealers base and retail footprint.

“The partnership with DGB Networks will see XOX provide to the ecosystem connectivity of these AI vending machines, digital content to be displayed and managed, and the increased reload touchpoints for XOX mobile, e-wallet users and new revenue potentials,” XOX said in a statement.

The AI vending machines will not only carry XOX’s products, but a whole host of other fast-moving sundry essentials.

With a three-phase business plan, the collaboration will see both parties eventually move into AI-based targeted digital advertising, and to expand regionally within XOX’s existing partnerships.

The first phase of the business plan is the immediate deployment of up to 1,000 vending machines throughout Malaysia, focusing in urban environments where convenience and digital adoption is of the highest requirements.

The second phase will include upgrades to the existing footprint involving machine learning, AI-led marketing, streamlined inventory distribution points and partnership branding.

The third phase will dovetail to expansion across the region led by XOX’s existing partnerships in Thailand and Indonesia. Technological advances, upgrades and interactive media will be included in this phase on all its vending machine networks, providing a digital ecosystem of AI targeted marketing.