XOX to raise up to RM66.28m to fund expansion plans

PETALING JAYA: XOX Bhd is looking to raise up to RM66.28 million from a proposed renounceable rights issue of irredeemable convertible preference shares (ICPS) with free detachable warrants (Warrants B).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said it plans to undertake a rights issue of up to 2.65 billion new ICPS together with up to 662.81 million Warrants B on the basis of four ICPS with one free Warrant B for every two existing ordinary shares in XOX.

XOX intends to raise up to RM66.28 million from the proposed rights issue of ICPS with warrants which entails a minimum subscription level of 400 million ICPS together with 100 million Warrants B, based on illustrative issue price of 2.5 sen per ICPS and illustrative exercise price of 6 sen per warrant.

The minimum subscription level will be met via a written undertaking from Key Alliance Group Bhd, a substantial shareholder of the company, to apply and subscribe in full for its entitlement under the proposed rights issue of ICPS with warrants.

Under minimum scenario, the RM10 million gross proceeds raised will be used to fund its eSIM expansion plan and estimated expenses for the proposals. The eSIM expansion plan includes upgrading of hardware, software costs and marketing expenses.

Under the maximum scenario, the RM66.28 million gross proceeds raised will be used to fund the eSIM expansion plan, expansion of XOX’s e-wallet function, working capital and estimated expenses for the proposals.

XOX’s working capital includes maintenance cost of mobile and digital network infrastructure as well as operating and administrative expenses such as staff cost, utilities, rental, transportation and upkeep of office.

The ICPS will have a tenure of 10 years commencing from and inclusive of the issue date of the ICPS while the tenure of the Warrants B is three years from the date of issuance.