Yakin Setiamas emerges as new major shareholder in Mudajaya

PETALING JAYA: Yakin Setiamas Sdn Bhd has emerged as a new major shareholder in Mudajaya Group Bhd, with a 27.52% direct stake, after acquiring 162.33 million shares on Oct 29.

In several filings with Bursa Malaysia today, Mudajaya said Yakin Setiamas Sdn Bhd is 90% owned by Ample Full Profits Limited and 10% owned by Chamber Jewels Limited. By deemed interest, Cheerful Talent Holdings Limited and Jovial Day Holdings Limited are also substantial shareholders in the group.

“The shareholders of Chamber Jewels Limited are James Wong Tet Foh and Lee Eng Leong, each holding 50% equity interest. Wong and Lee do not have deemed interest in Yakin Setiamas,” Mudajaya said in its filing.

Meanwhile, Mudajaya also announced that Dataran Sentral (M) Sdn Bhd and Kingsman Capital Limited had ceased to be substantial shareholders in the group, following the disposal of its direct and indirect shares on Oct 29.

By virtue of its deemed interest, First Positive Sdn Bhd also ceased to be a substantial shareholder.

At the time of writing, Mudajaya shares were trading 1.39% higher at 36.5 sen with 24.27 million shares done.