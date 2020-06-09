Yayasan Hasanah approves 19 projects worth RM3.6m

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s foundation, Yayasan Hasanah has approved and disbursed RM3.6 million for 19 projects under its Hasanah Special Grant 2020 (HSG2020) launched on April 15 this year.

The HSG2020 is an initiative between the Finance Ministry (MoF) and Yayasan Hasanah as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Yayasan Hasanah said the approved 19 projects are expected to assist more than 7,000 direct beneficiaries.

“The duration of all the projects varies from three to 12 months, and all projects will be monitored to ensure a smooth delivery of all agreed outputs,” it said.

The types of approved projects are diverse, ranging from providing basic food aid; enhancing livelihood through vegetable farming and distribution, creating avenues for mental wellness support to skills training for special needs children and youth and enhancing educational competencies of school-going children.

“The approved projects have cumulatively reached majority of the states in Malaysia, assisting the Bottom 40 (B40) communities in the urban and rural areas, as well as on islands and communities living at the foothills of mountains,” it added. -Bernama