PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has assumed the position of chairman of Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB), whilst Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has been appointed as the deputy chairman, effective April 14, 2020.

YPB today announced the two new appointments to the YPB board of trustees comprising four members, as notified by Minister of Finance Incorporated.

There are no changes for the two existing members of the board of trustees, namely Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz and Tan Sri Ambrin Buang. Zeti is the group chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd, which is the investment subsidiary of YPB, and Ambrin is the former auditor-general and also the private sector representative.