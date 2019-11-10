Year-end window dressing on Bursa expected to be broad-based

PETALING JAYA: The window dressing phenomenon that usually occurs at year-end is expected to be spread across a variety of KLCI constituents this year, according to a note from HLIB Research.

The research house said that it had only considered stocks which had been part of the KLCI for more than five years.

“This narrows it down to 20 stocks. Of these 20 KLCI stocks, 17 have a positive December return probability exceeding 50%, suggesting that the window dressing effect is rather broad-based.”

“Stocks that have positive December returns probability of more than 75% are Axiata Group Bhd, Digi.Com Bhd, Genting Bhd, Hong Leong Bank Bhd, IOI Corp Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd, Petronas Gas Bhd, Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, Public Bank Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd,” it said.

Its year-end target remains unchanged at 1,660 points.

In its note, HLIB Research explained November has traditionally been a red month for the KLCI, with negative returns ranging -1.3% to -3.7% in seven of the past 10 years.

“Broadly, we reckon that this could be due to misses on the third quarter results season which are mostly reported in November. This suggests that (albeit simplistically), one should position for a possible year-end window dressing if there is weakness this month,” it added.

HLIB Research also pointed out that regardless of market movement throughout the year, the year-end window dressing phenomenon has been quite significant.

“The KLCI managed to record positive December returns in nine out of the past 10 years ranging between 0.6% and 4.8%. Even in 2014 which was the exception (-3.3% Dec returns), the KLCI still managed to rebound 5.2% from its month low (around mid-Dec) to the year end,” it said.

Fundamentally, the KLCI has been the worst performing market among the Asean 5, which prices its valuations at close to one standard deviation (SD) lower for its price-to-earnings ratio, two SD higher for its spread between earnings yield and 10-year MGS, and a near 10-year low for its price-to-book ratio.

“Externally, progress on the US-China trade talks appears to have a positive tilt, with a possible ‘Phase 1’ deal before year end. On the downside, we are hopeful for this to be contained given telltale signs that foreigners are already ‘underweight’ on Malaysia.”