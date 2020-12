PETALING JAYA: This year, the fortunes and performance of equities and commodities have been largely determined by the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which first surfaced at the end of last year. As the novel coronavirus outbreak evolved into a full-fledged pandemic, many economies and sectors were forced to contend with the new normal of social distancing, high volatility, closed borders and subdued demand. Thanks to these restrictions, some clear winners and losers have emerged over the course of the year.

The elevated levels of uncertainty have wreaked havoc on the currency market due to the outsized disruption to fundamentals, as the underlying cross-border trade, and commodities prices, has seen a high level of volatility. In this high volatility environment, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a clear winner in 2020, as Bitcoin saw a steady ascent from US$7,179.96 on Jan 1, to breach a record high of above US$23,000 on Dec 17. As at 10pm yesterday, the world’s most popular currency traded at US$23,890.82 (RM96,387), a year-to-date gain of 232.7%. In addition to the heightened volatility in the market, the sector is reaping the benefits from a “fear of missing out” which fuelled the previous all-time high as its steady gain throughout the year has attracted the entry of institutional investors. Aside from cryptocurrencies, the rubber glove industry has seen a similar meteoric rise this year, given the heightened demand for the product as it is a crucial element in the frontline efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Bursa Malaysia-listed Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world’s number one glove manufacturer, has seen its shares appreciate from RM4.70 with a market capitalisation of RM35.36 billion as at end-2019 to close at RM6.64 per share last Friday with a market capitalisation of RM53.3 billion. Supermax Corp Bhd, another glove manufacturer, was also included in the constituent FBM KLCI stocks, following the semi annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series earlier this month. Consequently, rubber glove manufacturers reported a slew of bumper net profits in the quarter ended Sept 30, led by Supermax which posted close to a 32-times improvement in net profit to RM789.52 million. Hartalega Holdings Bhd’s net profit went up 5.2 times to RM544.96 million and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd reported a net profit of RM348.74 million, a sevenfold jump year on year. Meanwhile, Top Glove saw a net profit of RM2.4 billion, a 21-fold increase year on year for its first quarter ended Nov 30. Despite the sector’s newly found position as Bursa’s darling, glove producers have faced downward pressure after reports of factory employees testing positive for Covid-19. Top Glove has been named in several reports detailing the poor conditions in its workers’ dormitories, after the country’s largest Covid-19 cluster originated from its Teratai factory in Meru, Klang. The Teratai cluster has seen over 5,000 individuals test positive which resulted in the temporary closure of its factories in the area, and the death of one worker. Elsewhere, Kossan reported 427 Covid-19 positive cases at one location after screening close to 7,000 employees groupwide, while Hartalega saw 35 positive cases out of its total of 8,772 employees.