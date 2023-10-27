Yellen says US third-quarter GDP growth ‘is a good strong number’

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday (Oct 26) third quarter economic growth of nearly 5% was “a good strong number” that points to a soft landing for the US economy but could help keep longer-dated bond yields elevated.

“It’s a good strong number and shows the economy is doing well,” Yellen said at a Bloomberg live interview event. “What we have looks like a soft landing.”

She said the recent sharp rise in long-term bond yields is reflective of confidence in the US economy and expectations that interest rates will be higher for longer as a result.

Yellen, in a televised interview with Bloomberg, said it was also possible that yields on longer-dated bonds will come down in coming years, as structural conditions for a long-term decline in real interest rates related to US demographics still exist.

“It’s perfectly possible that we will see longer-term yields come down, but nobody really knows for sure,” Yellen said. “I see the higher yields as certainly an important reflection of the stronger economy.”

She dismissed suggestions that higher bond yields may be due to worries about rising US deficits or worries about a recession.

Yellen said that the US debt servicing burden would be a “bigger challenge if the interest rate path stays higher”.

She has maintained that the real interest rate costs for the federal government have remained close to 1% of gross domestic product (GDP), a manageable level.

She added that President Joe Biden’s proposed fiscal sustainability measure, including tax increases on the wealthy that would cut deficits by US$2.5 trillion (RM11.9 trillion) over a decade would keep debt costs manageable, at “well below 2%” of GDP”.

“The higher the interest rate path, the more that we need to do” on deficit reduction,” she said.

The US economy heated up more than expected in the third quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as a resilient job market helped boost consumer spending, holding off the prospect of a recession.

GDP growth came in at an annual rate of 4.9% for the July to September period, the quickest pace since late 2021, according to Commerce Department data.

The latest GDP figure is a significant bump from the second quarter's 2.1% expansion, and much higher than the 4%t analysts expected.

It also comes as Biden works to bolster sentiment on his handling of the economy as he seeks re-election in 2024.

“I never believed we would need a recession to bring inflation down – and today we saw again that the American economy continues to grow even as inflation has come down,” he said in a statement.

He called this “a testament to the resilience of American consumers and American workers”, touting the effects of an economic agenda he dubs “Bidenomics”.

The GDP pickup reflects “accelerations in consumer spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending” among other factors, said the Commerce Department.

“The US economy continued to show remarkable resilience over the summer with surprisingly robust job growth and an unexpected consumer spending spree,” said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

“While these signs of economic strength will fuel speculations that the economy is reaccelerating, we do not expect such strong momentum will be sustained,” he told AFP.

A 4% leap in consumption propelled GDP growth – contributing 2.7 percentage points to the headline number, said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

But analysts expect growth to slow in the final three months this year.

“As excess savings built up during the pandemic continue to drop and wage gains decelerate, it is difficult to see how this pace of consumer spending growth can be maintained,” said economist Mike Fratantoni at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“We are now seeing some consumer stress in the rising delinquency rates for credit cards and auto loans,” he added.

Apart from the drawdown in savings, employment gains are likely to cool while borrowing rates have risen further for consumers and businesses, said Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjancic. – Reuters, AFP