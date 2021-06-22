Yenher eyes RM61m from IPO, plans overseas expansion

PETALING JAYA: Yenher Holdings Bhd, en route to a listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities, plans to raise RM61.21 million from its initial public offering (IPO) of 106.19 million shares at an offer price of 95 sen per share.

The group, which is principally involved in the manufacturing and distribution of animal health and nutrition products, has earmarked RM31 million of the gross proceeds for the construction of a good manufacturing practice-compliant (GMP-compliant) plant, RM9.7 million for the purchase of new machinery and equipment to be installed at the new manufacturing plant, RM16.71 million as working capital, and the remaining RM3.8 million for listing expenses.

Yenher group managing director Cheng Mooh Tat said testing and commissioning of the new manufacturing plant is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and it will be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“With the completion of the new manufacturing plant and new machinery and equipment in place, we will be able to increase our production capacity and be ready to meet the higher demand for our products. With this listing status, it will further enhance our profile, corporate image, increase our product brand awareness and widen our market reach.

“This no doubt will assist Yenher to attract new customers and expand our customer base. In fact, the group plans to expand overseas, particularly into Myanmar, Bangladesh and China within 24 months after listing,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the group’ prospectus launch today.

Yenher’s IPO comprises a public issue of 64.43 million new shares and an offer for sale of up to 41.76 million existing shares.

The public issue of 64.43 million new shares represents 21.48% of the enlarged issued share capital of Yenher. Of this, 15 million shares will be made available for application by the public; 15 million shares for eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the group; and 34.43 million shares by way of private placement to bumiputra investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

The offer for sale of up to 41.76 million existing shares by the selling shareholders represent 13.92% of the enlarged issued share capital of Yenher. Of this, 3.07 million shares will be allocated by way of private placement to bumiputra investors approved by Miti and 38.69 million shares by way of private placement to other institutional and selected investors.

Yenher’s market capitalisation upon its listing is estimated to be RM285.0 million.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd is the sole principal adviser, underwriter and placement agent for this listing exercise.

Applications for the IPO will close on July 1 and Yenher’s listing is slated for July 15.