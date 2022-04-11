Yew Lee Pacific Group engages M&A for ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR: Yew Lee Pacific Group Bhd, an established manufacturer of industrial brushes as well as the trading of machinery parts and industrial hardware, has entered into an underwriting agreement with M&A Securities Sdn Bhd on April 11 for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

The IPO exercise involves the public issue of 133.1 million shares and an offer for sale of 26.62 million shares to selected investors.

From the public issue, 26.62 million shares will be made available for application by the Malaysian public via balloting; 15.97 million shares will be allocated to its eligible directors and employees (pink forms); another 23.96 million shares will be reserved for private placement to selected investors and; an allocation of 66.55 million shares will be allocated through private placement to bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

Under the underwriting agreement, M&A Securities will underwrite 42.59 million shares of the total proposed issue of shares allocated to the Malaysian public and through pink forms. M&A Securities will also place out 90.51 million issue shares to selected investors and bumiputera investors approved by Miti.

“We are delighted to be working with M&A Securities on our IPO as this underwriting agreement marks the first stage of the path towards our eventual successful listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. This listing will help us to raise the capital needed for our expansion plans while at the same time, boost our brand visibility in the industrial brush industry,“ said Yew Lee managing director Ang Lee Leong.

“We are pleased to be playing a key role in the IPO exercise of Yew Lee. The company has solid experience and expertise in the production of industrial brushes with a history that goes back to the early 1990s. It has come far but we have no doubt that Yew Lee will build upon this listing to go even further and excel. We wish the company well as it enters a new stage in its growth,“ said M&A Securities managing director of corporate finance Datuk Bill Tan.

Yew Lee manufactures industrial brushes for a variety of industries, including glove, industrial, electrical and electronic, industrial and commercial cleaning providers as well as glass and wood producers.

With more than 25 years in the industry, Yew Lee aims to become the one-stop leading brush manufacturer in Malaysia specialising in custom-brush solutions.

The company operates its manufacturing of brushes in Perak, Padang Besar, Thailand and Medan, Indonesia, while the industrial hardware and machinery parts operates in Ipoh, Perak and Klang, Selangor in Malaysia.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020 (FY20), Malaysia contributed 81.4% of its total revenue, with Thailand contributing 6.7% and Vietnam contributing 6.2%. By industry, glove manufacturers contributed 88% to revenue in FY20.