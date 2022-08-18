Yinson, Cyberview to develop smart mobility ecosystem in Cyberjaya

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Yinson Green Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd (YGT), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cyberview Sdn Bhd to develop a smart mobility ecosystem in Cyberjaya.

Under the agreement, the parties will implement smart mobility technologies such as electrification of vehicles, autonomous vehicles, mobility-as-a-service and intelligent transport systems in Cyberjaya. The collaboration supports Cyberjaya’s ambition to establish itself as a global tech hub and preferred investment location for technology companies.

Yinson executive vice president of technology and new ventures Eirik Barclay commented that YGT has been investing in novel green technologies within the marine, mobility and energy segments since its inception in 2020.

“This has resulted in our ability to offer smart mobility technology systems to businesses; delivering integrated digital solutions and platforms that fully support their sustainability objectives,” he said.

Cyberview managing director Datuk Mohd Najib Ibrahim explained that it considered the entire mobility ecosystem in the design, including the participation of leading players within the space.

“Thus, the collaboration with YGT will provide a significant headway in the operationalising of the master plan,” he added.

Part of a larger revitalising Cyberjaya initiative involves the introduction of a masterplan that focuses on emerging technologies and the applications of these technologies in three areas, including smart mobility.