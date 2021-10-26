Yinson, Green Technology in electric vehicle charging stations joint venture

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Yinson Green Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, has signed a term sheet with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corp’s (MGTC) wholly owned subsidiary, GreenTech Malaysia Alliances Sdn Bhd (GTMA), for a joint venture to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Malaysia, building upon the ChargEV network with over 400 charging stations nationwide established by MGTC.

Yinson group CEO Lim Chern Yuan said the joint venture, with majority stake owned by Yinson, presents a unique opportunity for both parties to combine their respective strengths to accelerate Malaysia’s transition to a more environmentally sustainable transport network.

“Yinson and GTMA share a common goal to encourage EV adoption in Malaysia, which ultimately helps to mitigate global climate change issues. The signing of this term sheet follows Yinson’s recent investments into e-mobility, autonomous driverless solutions and electric harbour crafts, presenting the next step in Yinson’s roadmap of building an integrated green mobility solution,” Lim said in a statement today.

Yinson senior vice president of electromobility Ruslin Tamsir said the joint venture aims to further future-proof Malaysia’s EV market by providing accessible, affordable and state-of-the-art charging infrastructure to all businesses and consumers in Malaysia.

“We aim to develop an end-to-end integrated platform-based solution to serve all constituents across the EV charging ecosystem, whilst enhancing the effectiveness, affordability and distribution of smart charging stations and support services across the nation. The joint venture arising from this term sheet will further strengthen our ability to generate value for investors, the general public and the environment,” Ruslin said.

GTMA chairman Datuk Hiswani Harun said the partnership will explore several implementation mechanisms such as outright purchase, leasing and transit-oriented developments.

“This effort will not only help us to address the climate change but also improve the local green economy and create green jobs for Malaysians,“ he added.