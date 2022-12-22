Yinson posts higher net profit of RM155m in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR: Yinson Holdings Bhd posted a higher net profit of RM155 million in the third quarter ended Oct 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) against RM98 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also jumped to RM1.74 billion from RM820 million previously, mainly due to commencement of engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) business activities for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Maria Quitéria and FPSO Atlanta, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Dec 22.

In a statement, group executive chairman Lim Han Weng said the stability of Yinson’s performance throughout the volatility of recent years is a testament of its sound business model and ability to adapt to change.

“The increasing demand globally for specialist FPSO contractors and operators continue to positively impact Yinson Production’s business activities,” he said.

Weng noted that the global energy infrastructure and technology company also experienced a busy and productive quarter for its renewables business.

“In addition to further strengthening and growing our global pipeline of renewables projects, Yinson Renewables maintains a strong focus on maturing secured projects to bring them to final investment decision and to start construction.

“Globally, our total renewables pipeline stands at over 5.5 gigawatt (GW), including over 3.8GW of early stage projects, in addition to close to 1GW for which planning consent is in process and a further 486 megawatt (MW) plus 285MW that are under pre-construction/construction respectively,” he said. - Bernama