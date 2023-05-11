Yinson Renewables’ Nokh Solar Park in India starts commercial operations

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Renewables (YR), through its indirect subsidiary, Rising Sun Energy K Pte Ltd (RSEK), has announced that its Nokh Solar Park in Rajasthan, India, started commercial operations on Friday.

The park is now exporting power to the Rajasthan grid, aligning with the Indian government’s “National Solar Mission”.

The 285 MWp solar project is YR’s largest operating solar project and its third operational asset in India. It generates enough energy to power about 38,000 Indian households every year while reducing carbon emission reduction of about 470,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

RSEK has a 25-year power purchase agreement with NTPC Ltd for the power from the Nokh project. NTPC, majority owned by the Indian government, is the country’s largest power utility.

YR also owns and operates 175 MWp (2x87.5) MWp Bhadla 1 and 2 Solar projects, located 33km away, on a straight-line basis, from the Nokh site.

YR CEO David Brunt, said, “We are proud to deliver this world-class solar project for India, demonstrating the commitment and solution-driven mindset of the team.

This achievement is all the more notable given the very challenging business environment it was delivered under, including a global economic slowdown following the Covid pandemic, increasing interest rates, extreme supply chain volatility and regulatory changes.

“The delivery of Nokh Solar Park further establishes YR’s footprint in India, a region of great importance to us and this demonstrates the resilience and capability of the RSEK team and the commitment of YR. We look forward to contributing to the development of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies through the provision of clean and reliable energy.”

Rising Sun Energy Founder & CEO Arunav Sharma, said, “The team was able to leverage synergies and experience gained from the Bhadla Solar park projects to successfully deliver the Nokh project. We are committed to India’s Energy transition goals and carbon emission reduction plan.

“We are confident that we can continue upholding our strong track record of performance in India, where the Bhadla assets have consistently generated more energy than forecast since commissioning.

“We believe that we are even more strongly positioned now for future opportunities in supporting India’s renewable energy target of achieving 500GW by 2030.”