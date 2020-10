PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd’s latest floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel FPSO Abigail-Joseph has received its first oil certificate on Wednesday following a successful 72-hour stabilisation testing.

This marks the commencement of the firm charter of the FPSO for a period of seven years, with options to extend for a further eight years.

The Yinson team achieved the delivery of first oil for production within 20 months after signing the contract with its client, First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P), as the operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/ First E&P OMLs 83 & 85 Joint Venture (the NNPC/First E&P JV). The asset is operating in the Anyala and Madu fields within OMLs 83 & 85.

FPSO Abigail-Joseph is Nigeria’s first integrated oil and gas greenfield project that has been wholly executed by an indigenous oil company, and is the group’s fourth offshore production asset to operate in Nigerian waters.

Yinson CEO of offshore production Flemming Grønnegaard said the achievement was made possible through the teamwork between the Yinson team, client and subcontractors.

“This is a special project for us as it marks our continuous business presence in Nigeria, allowing us to continue impacting Nigeria’s development positively through our contribution to its energy landscape and local economy,” he said in a statement today, further highlighting that Yinson has been operating in Nigeria for the past 25 years.

He added that the team achieved zero lost time injuries throughout the 2.1 million man hours clocked during the conversion and commissioning of the FPSO.