Yinson’s Q4 net profit up 6% on higher offshore, marine contribution

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd’s net profit in the fourth quarter ended Jan 31 (Q4FY19) increased 6.2% to RM60.7 million, from RM57.14 million in the same quarter a year ago.

This was mainly attributed to higher revenue from offshore and marine segment and improved contribution from other operations, the group said in Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Revenue for the quarter soared 11.7% to RM287.6 million, compared with RM257.39 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The group has recommended a final single-tier dividend of 2 sen per share for the financial year ended Jan 31.

Yinson’s full-year net profit, however, fell 19.6% to RM234.9 million against RM292.18 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to higher impairment loss on trade and receivables, impairment loss on tax recoverable, higher depreciation and amortisation, impairment loss on investment in a joint venture, lower share of results in joint ventures, as well as higher finance cost and tax expenses.

However, Yinson said the reduction is set-off by profit on higher recorded revenue, lower administrative overheads, net favorable foreign exchange movement and higher interest income.

Its full-year revenue grew 13.7% to RM1.03 billion from RM910.16 million previously.

On its prospects, the group said the short- to medium-term outlook in the oil and gas industry remains challenging and uncertain due to emerging new alternative energy resources and financial institutions risk appetite towards the sector.

“Amid the challenging global economic environment and the volatility of other currencies against US dollar, the group shall strive to achieve satisfactory results for the next financial year ending Jan 31, 2020,” it added.