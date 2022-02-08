Yinson signs contracts for FPSO Maria Quiteria in Brazil

KUALA LUMPUR: Yinson Holdings Bhd, via wholly-owned units Yinson Production Pte Ltd, Yinson Bergenia Production BV and Yinson Bergenia Servicos de Operacao Ltda, has signed contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) for the charter, operations and maintenance of the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Maria Quiteria in Brazil.

Formerly known as FPSO Integrado Parque das Baleias (IPB), Maria Quiteria is an FPSO vessel in the North Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

It is Yinson’s second project award with Petrobras and the third project award in Brazil, in line with the global energy infrastructure and technology company’s plans to expand in Brazil.

In a statement on Feb 8, Yinson said the signing of the contracts was pursuant to the two letters of intent (LoI) for the project that were awarded on Nov 12, 2021, of which the estimated aggregate value of the contracts is equivalent to US$5.2 billion (US$1=RM4.182) while the contract period is for 22.5 years from the date of final acceptance.

Group chief executive officer (CEO) Lim Chern Yuan said Brazil is a vital market for Yinson, and the company is “thrilled that Petrobras, being one of the most recognisable leaders in the energy sector, has entrusted the company once more with the delivery of FPSO Maria Quitéria”.

The company’s offshore production CEO Flemming Grønnegaard said the experience that Yinson has gained so far through the FPSO Anna Nery project, which was awarded by Petrobras in 2019, has proven invaluable, and that the company is “confident that this shall serve as the backbone for the successful delivery of FPSO Maria Quitéria”.

“At the heart of this project is Yinson and Petrobras’ joint aspiration towards tackling world climate issues.

“We look forward to implementing low emission designs that were a key consideration of FPSO Maria Quitéria’s design scope and begin realising Yinson’s zero-emission FPSO concept, which is an important component in Yinson’s climate goals roadmap,” he said. - Bernama