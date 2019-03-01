Yinson, Sumitomo to jointly supply FPSO for Marlim oil field

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd is teaming up with Sumitomo Corp to jointly provide floating, production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for the Marlim field in Brazil.

The group said in a statement today that it has entered into a letter of agreement (LOA) with Sumitomo, with the intention to participate in a potential joint venture. Sumitomo intends to participate in the project with an effective interest of at least 20% in the event of a successful bid by Yinson.

The LOA follows the signing of a long term and binding memorandum of understanding between the two parties on April 20, 2018 to jointly pursue and collaborate in the leasing and operation of FPSO and FSO projects worldwide.

Under this collaboration, Yinson commits to overseeing and conducting the overall project implementation, while Sumitomo commits to seeking competitive logistics and financing on top of enhancing the project execution.

Group chairman of Yinson Group Lim Han Weng said that the collaboration has been positive so far and the cordial working relationship is a strong indication of the confidence that its partners have in Yinson’s ability to execute projects and manage risks.

“We are confident that the collaboration with Sumitomo across different working levels will improve our strength in terms of bidding strategy, financing and project execution, thereby enhancing our competitiveness for prospective projects across the globe,” he said.