Yinson to acquire Singapore’s loss-making Ezion

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd’s unit Yinson Eden Pte Ltd (YEPL) is acquiring Singapore’s liftboats operator Ezion Holdings Ltd (EHL).

Yinson told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary Yinson Eden Pte Ltd has signed a conditional debt conversion agreement and conditional option agreement with EHL, with the intention to acquire EHL by striking a deal with the EHL’s lenders.

Yinson is currently in discussion with the lenders to acquire up to US$916 million (RM3.74 billion) of EHL’s existing loans through debts assignment. The lenders will be paid US$200 million (RM816 million) cash and EHL shares by YEPL.

The EHL shares to be held by YEPL arises from the conditional debt conversion agreement, which allows YEPL to capitalise the debts into EHL shares at S$0.055 per share and also the conditional option agreement.

The latter allows YEPL to subscribe for up to 3.36 billion EHL shares at the exercise price of SG$0.0605 per share at any time during a period of five years commencing from the date of the issuance of options.

Upon completion of the debts conversion, YEPL will hold a minimum 70% stake in EHL’s enlarged share capital.

The debts assignment, debts conversion and subscription option are subject to, amongst others, finalisation of the debts assignment with the lenders, and a whole host of regulatory approvals.

YEPL intends to retain the listing status of EHL.

“Liftboats are preferable for maintaining oil production which provides synergistic value to our principal activities of leasing/chartering and management of vessels for the oil and gas industry,” Yinson group CEO Lim Chern Yuan (pix) said.

“Amongst others, the liftboats are also the preferred option for installation and maintenance of offshore windfarms. This acquisition exercise is also in line with Yinson’s ambition to venture into the renewable energy sector. Fundamentally, EHL’s liftboat business has been profitable,” he added.

Moving forward, Yinson is optimistic about the turnaround of EHL’s business after the restructuring of bonds and debts.