Yinson to collaborate with Dinamikjaya Motors as EV leasing partners

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd through its wholly owned subsidiary Yinson Green Technologies Pte Ltd (YGT) will collaborate with Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd (DJM), the distributor of Kia marque vehicles in Malaysia and a 65%-owned subsidiary of Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto), as electric vehicle (EV) leasing partners.

Through the collaboration, EV models distributed by DJM will be made available for lease through YGT, which offers end-to-end leasing services for electric vans, buses, cars and motorbikes.

The leasing packages come with complimentary chargEV membership which Yinson holds a majority stake in a joint venture to commercialise, operate and maintain.

Yinson executive vice-president of technology and new ventures Eirik Barclay said the collaboration allows its vision for a cleaner, more sustainable transportation system in Malaysia and beyond.

“Only through the establishment of these kind of collaborations with likeminded partners will be able to realise our goal of electrifying the marine, mobility and energy ecosystem that is affordable and accessible for everyone,” he added.

YGT vice-president of new ventures Kelvin Soon said the demand for EV in Malaysia is expanding rapidly in line with the increasing focus from government, automotive industry and consumers.

“We propose that customers who wish to try out or have short-term specific needs to opt for this leasing programme as a prelude to full ownership,” said BAuto group CEO and DJM director Datuk Francis Lee.

YGT’s full-fledged EV leasing services include maintenance and servicing, road tax and insurance renewal, battery-charging management system and digital solutions.