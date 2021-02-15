Yong Tai denies application for NPRA approval rejected

PETALING JAYA: Yong Tai Bhd has denied rumours circulating on social media claiming that the group’s application for approval with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has been rejected.

“Yong Tai is still working closely with its Chinese partner to escalate the application process and urge all stakeholders to be patient and stop spreading untrue statement given the importance of the vaccine to help the nation achieve herd immunity,” it said in a statement.

Separately, it said it is escalating the application process for the Phase III clinical trial tests as it targets the compilation of Phase I and Phase II clinical trial data from Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd by next week. Submission would then be made to the Health Ministry (MoH).

“Aside from that, our Clinical Research Organisation is currently working closely with Shenzhen Kangtai’s CRO to prepare the Phase III clinical trial tests protocol, which would then be submitted to the MoH for review. Once the data and protocols are reviewed and approved by MoH, Yong Tai would then proceed with the Phase III clinical trials,” it added.

Yong Tai last week formalised its collaboration with China’s Shenzhen Kangtaiby entering into a definitive agreement for the Phase III clinical trials and commercialisation of the latter’s Covid-19 vaccine.