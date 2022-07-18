Younger M’sian investors prioritise principles, values

PETALING JAYA: About 78% of younger investors in Malaysia aged 18-37 strongly prioritise their principles and values when making investment decisions (versus 71% in Southeast Asia and 63% globally), according to the Schroders Global Investor Study 2022.

Furthermore, these younger Malaysian investors also feel more empowered to influence corporate decision-making through their investments compared to Malaysian investors belonging to other age brackets.

Personal principles are “very important” to “expert” investors – significantly higher than those who class themselves as having an intermediate level of investment knowledge.

Malaysian investors, from those who class themselves as having a “beginner” level of investment knowledge through to the “experts”, also feel that they should have the power to influence the companies they invest in. “Expert/advanced” investors in Malaysia believe they should be empowered to do so.

However, despite the positive intentions, a gap remains in investors who feel genuinely empowered to make the right investment decisions for their future. “Expert/advanced” investors in Malaysia feel they have sufficient knowledge to feel confident in making investment decisions for their financial future. In comparison, “beginner/rudimentary” investors in the country do not feel knowledgeable enough to do so.

Furthermore, the study revealed that Malaysian investors now feel more confident in accessing investments that might previously have been seen as off-limits such as private assets, digital assets and private equity.

Schroders investment propositions director Stuart Podmore commented that the study demonstrates that investors of all levels of experience are increasingly wanting to express their views if companies are unable to justify their actions.

“If the pandemic has taught us nothing else, it is that companies, as well as governments, are under closer scrutiny than ever to mitigate environmental, societal and governance risks in a sustainable way. What’s so interesting about our survey this year is that societal and governance risks are starting to rise up the list of priorities for investors.

“Increased investment knowledge appears to support people’s confidence in supporting corporate decision-making. As an active asset manager and guardian of our clients’ assets, we are committed to engaging in year-round dialogue on their behalf, to support better investment outcomes.”

Schroders head of public policy Sheila Nicoll said the results reinforce the increased need to support people in informing themselves about investment, and engaging in their finances.

“This needs to be from earliest schooldays, throughout the education system, and during the course of changing circumstances in life,” Nicoll added.

Schroders Capital global head of private assets Georg Wunderlin said the group is seeing increasing interest from individual investors to build a holistic portfolio comprising private and public investments.

“Next to diversification benefits, blended portfolios allow individual investors to overcome the illiquidity barrier which has prevented them from investing in private markets at larger scale,” Wunderlin added.

Schroders’ flagship study surveyed 24,000 individuals who invest from 33 locations globally including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.