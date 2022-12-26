YTL Communications wins big at MCMC, SoyaCincau awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Having marked a milestone achievement in its journey of leading the country with ‘First to 5G’ and ‘5G for All’, YTL Communications is ending the year on a high note – winning four awards at the MCMC Star Rating Awards 2021 and two awards at the SoyaCincau Awards 2022.

At the MCMC event, YTL Communications swept four awards – Best Quality of Service, Best in Consumer Satisfaction, Best in Corporate Social Responsibility, and Best Mobile Network Operator with Less Tthan 5 Million Subscribers.

This recognition is an endorsement of YTL Communications’ achievement in ensuring high levels of compliance with regulatory requirements, class-leading customer experience and contribution to society. To ensure the viability and reliability of the results, data used for each award went through thorough assessment by MCMC’s subject matter experts and independent consultants appointed specifically for this award.

As for the SoyaCincau awards, YTL Communications was voted the Gold Winner of the ‘Prepaid Plan of the Year’ as well as the Silver Winner for ‘Mobile Telco of the Year’. This award was carefully deliberated and judged across an editorial team with diverse expertise covering technology and communications and based on several determining factors such as products and services which made the most impact for the year, innovative features and value for customers.

YTL Communications CEO Wing K. Lee said, “These recognitions are noteworthy as 2021 was a year where all telco networks in Malaysia were taxed to the maximum as a result of the Covid lockdown.

“Beyond providing quality service to our customers, through YTL Foundation’s Learn from Home Initiative, we provided 1.5 million free 4G SIM cards and 1 million free 4G smartphones that in aggregate consumed 200 million GB of 4G data.”