Yuan beats euro as second major currency in trade settlements via SWIFT

MOSCOW: The share of the Chinese yuan in trade settlements through the international payment system SWIFT in September rose to an all-time high of 5.8 per cent, allowing it to overtake the euro and become the second major currency in trade, Sputnik has calculated using the payment system’s data.

The US dollar remained the main trading currency in September with a share of 84.15 per cent and the euro ranked third with a 5.43 per cent share.

The top five also include the Japanese yen (1.4 per cent) and the Saudi rial (0.56 per cent). - Bernama