‘Yummy Taiwan’ back in Malaysia with more than 300 food & beverage products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan External Trade Development Council has launched its second Taiwan Pop Tour Pop-Up event in Malaysia, with the aim of expanding the global market reach of Taiwan’s food and beverage industry.

The opening ceremony of this free sampling event took place at 1Utama today. This year’s theme, “Yummy Taiwan,” will feature over 300 Taiwanese food and beverage products from 30 renowned brands.

James Chang, director of the economic division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, highlighted the significance of the Taiwan Go international promotion campaign, which was launched last year to facilitate the expansion of Taiwan’s food and beverage industry in the global market.

“Last year’s campaign created more than US$60 million (RM276 million) in business opportunities and version 2.0 this year promises to be bigger and better. In addition to many large-scale exhibitions across Taiwan, the campaign will also be held in shopping malls and hypermarkets in Malaysia, South Korea and the Philippines,” he said.

For five days starting from June 7, the public will get the chance to sample and buy popular snacks such as the famous egg roll from HiWalk Co and butter shortcake from Yu Jan Shin.

Chang said that Taiwan’s food industry focuses on innovation and strict quality control towards taste and packaging, making Taiwanese foods a popular choice among Malaysians.

“Not only are many Malaysians familiar with the products such as pineapple tarts, sun cakes, iron eggs, and dried fruits, many have their preferred brands. This proves the tremendous inroads and brand recognition build upon years of maintaining the highest standards in taste, quality, packaging, and innovation,” he said.

The 5-day pop-up event is located at 1 Utama Old Wing Ground Floor Centre Court. For more information, please visit the official Facebook page of the Taiwan Trade Center, Kuala Lumpur at: https://www.facebook.com/kltaitra/