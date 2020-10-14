Zamzamzairani to succeed Mohaiyani as Malayan Banking chairman

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa (pix) as its director and new chairman effective Nov 2, 2020, as its current chairman Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin will retire on Nov 1, 2020 following nine years of service on the Maybank board.

Mohaiyani was appointed director of Maybank on Aug 22, 2011, before being appointed as chairman on April 1, 2017.

“Zamzamzairani comes with extensive understanding of the corporate sector and brings great insights particularly in the technology space, critical to Maybank’s future growth and success. The group looks forward to his guidance and leadership as we navigate through the challenging operating environment and continue with our growth agenda, with special focus on further strengthening our digital capabilities,” said Maybank group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias.

Zamzamzairani holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications Engineering from Plymouth Polytechnic, UK, and has completed the Corporate Finance, Strategies for Creating Shareholder Value programme at Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, USA. He has also attended the Strategic Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School and the IMD CEO Roundtable at Lausanne, Switzerland in 2013.

He has vast experience spanning more than 30 years in the telecommunication industry, beginning in Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) where he served for 13 years before assuming key positions in several multinationals such as Global One Communications and Lucent Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, where he was CEO.

He returned to TM in 2005 as senior vice president, group strategy and technology and was later promoted to CEO, Malaysia business, before being appointed as the group CEO and managing director in April 2008 until his retirement on April 30, 2017.

Zamzamzairani’s directorships in other public companies include Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd.